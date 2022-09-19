Atlantic Securities Downgrades Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Neutral

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the game software company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EA. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 2.1 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $146.72. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.42.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

