Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $4,992,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $4,464,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,578,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACII stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.84. 1,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

