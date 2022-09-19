AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells $229,168.17 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 158,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,498. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 215.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

