Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 443897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Aurcana Silver Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.31.

About Aurcana Silver

(Get Rating)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.