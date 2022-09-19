Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.64.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aurora Cannabis

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.