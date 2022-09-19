Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 453,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,399 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.8% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $95,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,995. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.28. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

