Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 346,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,523,000 after acquiring an additional 107,051 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,995. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.28. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

