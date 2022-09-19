Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,156. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $53.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 385.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.