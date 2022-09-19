Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.02

Shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 35124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Avanti Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAN. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 682,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter worth $197,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanti Acquisition

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

