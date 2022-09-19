Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 64,349 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,181,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

AVDE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.67. 439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,154. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.78.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.