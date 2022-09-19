Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 15106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Several other analysts have also commented on AVTR. Cowen lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Avantor to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Get Avantor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after buying an additional 439,147 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,176,000 after acquiring an additional 806,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,096 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.