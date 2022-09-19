Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in Avery Dennison by 27.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AVY traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.74 and its 200 day moving average is $175.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Articles

