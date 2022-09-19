Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE ASM opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.71. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.09.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
