aWSB Price Down 11.5% This Week (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, aWSB has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for about $11.16 or 0.00056986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aWSB has a market capitalization of $68,227.60 and $11.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00120106 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00855854 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
aWSB Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
