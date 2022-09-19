Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Grows Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 567,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JQUA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,512. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.