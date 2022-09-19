Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Invests $685,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after buying an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $358.92. 15,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.29. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

