Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Sells 3,827 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.67 on Monday, reaching $331.08. The stock had a trading volume of 88,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.46. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

