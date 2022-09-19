Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $17,074,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

IYT traded down $9.67 on Monday, reaching $215.64. 453,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.34 and its 200-day moving average is $235.92. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

