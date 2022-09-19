Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 1826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.83 million and a P/E ratio of -8.46.

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

