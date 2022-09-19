Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) rose 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 63,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,345,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Azul Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $800.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $6,225,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth about $5,610,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Azul by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

Further Reading

