BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.29 Million

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. BabyDoge ETH has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $10,276.00 worth of BabyDoge ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BabyDoge ETH has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One BabyDoge ETH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004879 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000385 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00030356 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BabyDoge ETH Coin Profile

BabyDoge ETH is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2021. BabyDoge ETH’s official Twitter account is @BabyDogeETH and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BabyDoge ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby DogeCoin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the DogeCoin online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflection that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to users' wallets each transaction. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram “

According to CryptoCompare, "Baby DogeCoin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the DogeCoin online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflection that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to users' wallets each transaction. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram "

