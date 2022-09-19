Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $5.57 on Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $244.29 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Balancer has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.57 or 0.00028638 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00111073 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00847391 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Balancer Coin Profile
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 52,125,147 coins and its circulating supply is 43,822,910 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Balancer Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.
