Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,890,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 16,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 132,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $594,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 21.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,316,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 483,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

BBD stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,310,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,538,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.25%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

