Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Shares Gap Up to $15.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $15.75. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 85 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $554.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 34.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

