Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Decreased by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 101,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $34.42. 616,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,563,953. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.