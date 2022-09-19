Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,400 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 787,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Banner Price Performance

Shares of BANR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,527. Banner has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Banner will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,494,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $6,100,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Banner by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after buying an additional 370,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $20,165,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.