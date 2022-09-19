Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.62

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.62 and last traded at $62.05, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BANR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Banner by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Banner by 831.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.