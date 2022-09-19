Barclays Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $137.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $130.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.62.

NYSE:DRI opened at $129.68 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average is $125.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

