Barclays Downgrades Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $340.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $440.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $434.35.

ADBE stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.83 and a 200 day moving average of $407.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 52 week low of $292.14 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

