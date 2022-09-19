Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,440,000 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Barclays by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,924,000 after buying an additional 2,842,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 1,841,259 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,274,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 611.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 1,442,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 4,748.5% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,454,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 7,394,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,741. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.29. Barclays has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

