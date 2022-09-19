Barclays Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $88.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQR. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Equity Residential from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.94.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 22.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

