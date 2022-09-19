Barclays Trims Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Target Price to GBX 685

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPYGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 685 ($8.28) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $710.00.

Informa Trading Down 0.7 %

IFJPY opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. Informa has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

Informa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

About Informa

(Get Rating)

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.