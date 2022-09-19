Barclays Trims Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Target Price to GBX 685

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 685 ($8.28) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $710.00.

Informa Trading Down 0.7 %

IFJPY opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. Informa has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

Informa Dividend Announcement

About Informa

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

(Get Rating)

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

