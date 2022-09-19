Barclays Trims THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Target Price to GBX 55

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut THG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

THG Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THGPF remained flat at 0.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.78. THG has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 1.76.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

