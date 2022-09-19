Barclays Trims WPP (NYSE:WPP) Target Price to GBX 900

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Macquarie lowered WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $904.29.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

WPP Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.9052 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in WPP by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WPP by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 4.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.