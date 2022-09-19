Bay Rivers Group Buys 39 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,815,000 after buying an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,096,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $408.80. 3,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,987. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

