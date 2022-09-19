Bay Rivers Group Has $2.58 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bay Rivers Group reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE D traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $80.63. 8,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,906. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.16. The company has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.