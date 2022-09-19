Bay Rivers Group Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bay Rivers Group lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.8% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $498.50. 7,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,536. The business has a fifty day moving average of $521.03 and a 200 day moving average of $550.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

