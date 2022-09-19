Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 62932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Down 12.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$8.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bayhorse Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 871,075 shares in the company, valued at C$34,843.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.