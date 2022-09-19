Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.
Beauty Health Stock Down 4.7 %
SKIN stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health
Beauty Health Company Profile
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.