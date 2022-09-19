Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

SKIN stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after acquiring an additional 423,084 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,742,000 after purchasing an additional 407,849 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,271,000 after purchasing an additional 941,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 75,495 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

