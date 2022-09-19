BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading Up 3%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 7,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 968,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 442,331.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

