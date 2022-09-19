Bennicas & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.64. The stock had a trading volume of 81,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,997. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

