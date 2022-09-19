Bennicas & Associates Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $24,497,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $927,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RTX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.28. The company had a trading volume of 128,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.
RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
