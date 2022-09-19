Bennicas & Associates Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $24,497,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $927,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.28. The company had a trading volume of 128,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

