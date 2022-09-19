Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for 1.2% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 897.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.50. 40,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,608. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.79 and a 200 day moving average of $117.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Copart to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.