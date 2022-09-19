Bennicas & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.0 %

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $414.17. 11,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $418.99 and its 200-day moving average is $432.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

