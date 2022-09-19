Berenberg Bank Cuts ITM Power (LON:ITM) Price Target to GBX 100

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ITM. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 461.38 ($5.57).

ITM Power stock opened at GBX 115.10 ($1.39) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 194.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 262.68. The company has a market cap of £705.74 million and a P/E ratio of -20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 7.81. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107.65 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 527.50 ($6.37).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

