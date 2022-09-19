Bezoge Earth Price Reaches $0.0000 (BEZOGE)

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Bezoge Earth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bezoge Earth has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. Bezoge Earth has a market cap of $33.36 million and approximately $157,265.00 worth of Bezoge Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00117423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00883841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bezoge Earth Profile

Bezoge Earth’s launch date was May 14th, 2021. Bezoge Earth’s official Twitter account is @bezoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezoge Earth’s official website is bezoge.com.

Bezoge Earth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BEZOGE is a fair and deflationary token built on the ERC-20 network aiming to ensure a wide community to be part of the Bezoge Earth ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezoge Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezoge Earth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezoge Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

