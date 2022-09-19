BIDR Hits One Day Volume of $23.38 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. BIDR has a market cap of $15.03 million and approximately $23.38 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00117736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00875195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling BIDR

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.