Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $1,550.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,375 ($16.61) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

BYLOF opened at $14.00 on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

