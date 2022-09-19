Binance USD Hits Market Capitalization of $20.52 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $20.52 billion and approximately $8.12 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,467.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010457 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00062859 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00078558 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012637 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 20,517,253,085 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

