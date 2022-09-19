BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $137.16 and last traded at $137.35. 4,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,478,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.03 and a 200 day moving average of $155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 33.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in BioNTech by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in BioNTech by 58.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in BioNTech by 1.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,527,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.